ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

