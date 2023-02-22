Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,865 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

