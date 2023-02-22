Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

