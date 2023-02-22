Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

