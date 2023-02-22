Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,117 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $403,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -1,828.57%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

