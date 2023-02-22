Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avista by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,608,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avista by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 735,361 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 103.37%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

