Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.