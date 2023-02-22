Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 243.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Yum! Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

