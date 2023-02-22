Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

