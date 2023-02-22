Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

