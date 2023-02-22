Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,129,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 152.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 107,682 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of AWI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

