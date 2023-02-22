Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 42,694 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,590 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $148,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

