Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

