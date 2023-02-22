Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1,423.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.46.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

