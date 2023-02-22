Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 366,485 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

SAN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

