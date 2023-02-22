Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CTS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CTS by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

