Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,943 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in YETI by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.