Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

