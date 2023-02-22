Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.