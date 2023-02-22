Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,724 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 78.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,398 shares of company stock worth $3,567,252. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

