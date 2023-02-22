Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $62,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

