Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

