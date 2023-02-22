Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 769 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

