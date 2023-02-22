Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,427 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of IP opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

