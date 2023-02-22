Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Investors Title by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.80. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $210.40.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

