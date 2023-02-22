Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

