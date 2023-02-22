Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

