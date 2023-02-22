Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

