Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

