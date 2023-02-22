Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 0.4%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.71 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.95 ($0.69). 70,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 240,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.75 ($0.68).
Pensana Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £138.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.49.
About Pensana
Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.
