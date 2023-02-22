Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 119,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 414,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.43).

Phoenix Copper Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.53.

About Phoenix Copper

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.