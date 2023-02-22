Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 54,671 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

