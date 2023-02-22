Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 71,589 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.23% of Clearwater Paper worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

CLW stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $595.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

