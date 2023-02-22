Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

