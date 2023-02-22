Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.