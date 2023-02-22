Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,858 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 434,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 577,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $251,641,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

NYSE SE opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $150.98.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

