Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

