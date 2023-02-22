Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,821 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $265.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.