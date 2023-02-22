Pictet Asset Management SA Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 29,997 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,441 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,062.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,797 shares of company stock worth $500,827 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

