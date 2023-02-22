Pictet Asset Management SA Has $12.58 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

