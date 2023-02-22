Pictet Asset Management SA Has $12.63 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Li Auto worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $54,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 66.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

