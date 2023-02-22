Pictet Asset Management SA Has $13.35 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.0 %

MAA opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

