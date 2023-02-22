Pictet Asset Management SA Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 845,832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

