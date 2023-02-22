Pictet Asset Management SA Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,258,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Annexon were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.45. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

