Pictet Asset Management SA Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

