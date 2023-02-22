Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $12.26 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,066,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.