Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 58,399 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.33% of Alkermes worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

