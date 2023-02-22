Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

