Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,682 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.75% of EVgo worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVgo Stock Down 6.4 %
EVGO stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.89.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
