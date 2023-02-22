Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 13,008 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

